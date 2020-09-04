Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Duplin County vehicle chase suspect dead after wrecking

Duplin County car chase
Duplin County car chase(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office says that a chase suspect is dead after crashing their vehicle.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were serving felony probation warrants on a person Friday afternoon.

Officials say as they were approaching, the driver struck deputies with a vehicle and drove off beginning the chase.

Deputies say that the chase ended when the suspect wrecked on Highway 403 near Faison west of Norwood Ezzell Road.

Investigators say that a gun and drugs were found in the car.

Officials expect to release the person’s identity soon.

