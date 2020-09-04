Court won’t halt witness requirement for NC absentee ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina judges have refused to block a witness requirement for mail-in absentee ballots this fall.

The three judges rejected unanimously on Thursday a request for an injunction by registered voters in a lawsuit filed in July that challenged the state law that one witness sign a person’s ballot return envelope.

The voters had preexisting conditions and said the requirement demanded close contact that would force them to choose between their health and the right to vote.

The judges wrote that altering the rules now would lead to additional costs and likely confusion for all voters who cast by absentee ballot.

