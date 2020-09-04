Advertisement

Court won’t halt witness requirement for NC absentee ballots

(KTUU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina judges have refused to block a witness requirement for mail-in absentee ballots this fall.

The three judges rejected unanimously on Thursday a request for an injunction by registered voters in a lawsuit filed in July that challenged the state law that one witness sign a person’s ballot return envelope.

The voters had preexisting conditions and said the requirement demanded close contact that would force them to choose between their health and the right to vote.

The judges wrote that altering the rules now would lead to additional costs and likely confusion for all voters who cast by absentee ballot. 

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NC Estuarium in Washington reopening Saturday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As part of Governor Cooper’s Phase 2.5 reopening, the NC Estuarium in Washington says it will welcome back visitors this weekend.

News

Duck police chief swears in new leadership team

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The town of Duck now has three new officers getting promotions and joining the department’s leadership team.

News

ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game

News

Emerald Isle will keep lifeguards until end of September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer but the town of Emerald Isle says lifeguards will remain on the beaches through September 30th.

Latest News

News

Onslow Community Outreach Center expands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Workers at the Onslow Community Outreach Center are expanding their services and their emergency homeless shelter.

News

UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.

News

Jacksonville adds E-sports to parks and recreation department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Gaming and E-sports is not just for home or private businesses, local government recreation departments are adding the games to what they offer residents

News

Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

National

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

News

North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016. North Carolina is the first state in the nation this cycle to mail out absentee ballots. Election officials warn against voting twice.