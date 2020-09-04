Cherry Point breaks ground $105 million aircraft hangar

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Work has officially begun on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to build a new F-35 aircraft hangar and maintenance building.

On Friday commanding officers for the base held a groundbreaking ceremony for the building.

F-35 Maintenance Hangar construction underway (witn)

The project is expected to take until 2023 before it will be complete and once finished will be over 145,000 sq.ft. This is the first of several hangars being built to support the new F-35 squadrons that will be housed at Cherry Point.

Colonel Mikel Huber spoke at the event saying this was a step forward for the base and the community.

“It’s really a transformational time at the Air Station as we field the fifth-generation capability, in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, this groundbreaking for the first hangar is representative of that transformation,” said Col. Huber.

The space where the maintenance hangar will sit was home to several buildings that were built in the Korean/ Vietnam War era. The F-35′s will replace two other types of aircraft that are set to retire.

“We’ve seen the sundown of the EA-6B Prowler and we’ll begin the sundown of the AV-8B Harrier and those capabilities will transition to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter here at Cherry Point,” said Col. Huber.

Over the next decade Col. Huber says close to a billion dollars of expansion work will be done at Cherry Point to support six squadrons of Marines and Sailors and dozens of F-35 jets.

“The air station was built in the 1940′s and we’ve been flying airplanes here ever since,” said Huber

Col. Huber says Cherry Point will have one of the largest fleets of F-35′s. The first two squadrons are set to be on base shortly after the hangar is ready in the summer of 2023.

