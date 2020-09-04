Advertisement

Carteret Community College receives donated tractor trailer

Carteret Community College
Carteret Community College(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY , N.C. (WITN) - Carteret Community College is expanding its Commercial Driver License program and has accepted an automatic tractor and refrigerated trailer, donated from the Crystal Coast Country Club and its owner, PKS LLC, along with Ryder System, Inc.

Prior to the truck donation, Carteret CC partnered with Craven Community College and shared a tractor trailer and revenue from enrollments between the two programs. Now the College will be able to operate the program on its own and have a truck on campus full-time. Additionally, the refrigerated trailer will serve as emergency storage for the College’s Culinary and Baking & Pastry program in the event of an extended power outage due to natural disasters.

The CDL program at Carteret Community College is designed to provide students with the necessary training before entering the workforce.

The fall CDL class is scheduled to start on September 9. Interested students should contact Rick McCormac, Director of Workplace Training, at (252) 222-6203 or mccormacr@carteret.edu. Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

