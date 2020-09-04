Advertisement

Bowling alleys reopen in COVID business reopening phase 2.5

Phase 2.5 begins today
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Phase 2.5 of the state’s COVID business reopening began Friday at 5:00 p.m., and reopens more businesses across the state.

One of those businesses is a bowling alley in Greenville that’s been closed for months. As of Friday evening, people can now go back to bowling alleys, museums, aquariums, gyms, and other athletic facilities.

Phase 2.5 eases COVID-19 restrictions in the state, but limits how many people are allowed inside the newly reopened businesses. Governor Roy Cooper said the easing of restrictions is possible because of stabilizing trends for the virus.

Avid bowler David Johnson said he’s been waiting for this day to get back to his bowling game.

“It’s been a long time coming. I don’t know if I even remember how to bowl anymore. It’s been so long. I lost count of the days at about 120,” said Johnson. 120 days without bowling and he’s tired of striking out.

Johnson said he was so excited about bowling again that he bought a new bowling ball to celebrate. In addition to partial business openings, phase 2.5 also opens playgrounds and allows for slightly larger mass gatherings.

