Beachgoers take advantage of long Labor Day weekend

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Labor Day weekend is seen as the last extended beach weekend of the summer, and people are taking advantage of the long weekend on Crystal Coast beaches.

In Emerald Isle, people hit the beaches early on a hot day Friday with a beautiful beach weather forecast ahead for the weekend.

Some beach goers are trying to keep social distancing in mind as they spend time on the beach.

Many people said the coronavirus has kept them from enjoying the shore as much as they have in past summers.

“But I have been on the beach a lot more than I have this year, definitely. Next year be whole lot better than 2020 I tell you that much,” said visitor Dona Hollilile.

As restrictions begin to ease from phase 2 to phase 2.5, people may take advantage and try to extend summer.

Beachgoer Tim Webb is one of the people making the most of the remaining summer.

He said, “Last day of the summer, just trying to enjoy what’s left of it the good weather. Just hang out with family.”

Officials remind visitors to pay attention to surf conditions and to check rip current conditions before hitting the beaches.

