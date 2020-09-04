One week left for artists to apply for grants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a week left for artists who are out of work or struggling right now to apply for assistance.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge created the Artist Support Grant to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will help artists create work or improve their business operations.

Eligible artists include artists who have lived in Eastern North Carolina for at least 1 year in the following counties: Edgecombe, Greene, Nash, Pitt, Wayne, and Wilson counties.

Artists can include musicians, dancers, filmmakers, actors, literary artists, as well as visual artists. The average grant award is between $500 and $1,000.

The deadline to apply is September 11. You can find the online application here.

For more information or questions, e-mail info@pittcountyarts.org or call (252) 551-6947.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.