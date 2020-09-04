Advertisement

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Special Olympics, superheroes + Reese’s cake

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on September 4:

Liz’s Choice:

Dunkin’ Donuts stores in North Carolina raised $45,000 for the Special Olympics.

All of the money will help keep athletes active at home during the pandemic. The CEO of Coastal Franchising, which owns the Dunkin’ stores that participated, said if they’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that we all want to be a part of a team and something bigger than ourselves, which is the very mission of Special Olympics.

Austin’s Choice:

Reese’s has a new way to satisfy that salty-sweet craving.

The candy company best known for its chocolate and peanut butter cups has announced a snack cake. The chocolate and peanut butter creme cakes are being billed as a mid-morning treat.

They come two to a pack with a $2 price tag. The Reese’s snack cakes will be in stores this December.

Jim’s Choice:

Some young patients at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte got an eyeful when superman and his pals dropped by their window.

Suddenly, there were super heroes going about the mundane task of washing windows way up high, but there was nothing mundane about the excitement it brought to the children in the hospital.

Many of them haven’t been able to have visitors for a long time due to COVID-19. This is the seventh year Levine Children’s Hospital has hosted the super heroes.

The kids’ faces lit up when they saw the super heroes, but it’s also a pretty special experience for those on the other side of the glass. This year, of course, even superman wore a mask.

