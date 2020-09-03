Advertisement

World War II history extends from Wilmington across eastern North Carolina

Perhaps no symbol more clearly recognized the region’s impact on World War II more than the Battleship North Carolina.
By Matthew Herchik
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Monuments stand all across eastern North Carolina paying homage to the veterans that have bravely served this country.

The City of Wilmington has been home to the USS North Carolina for nearly 60 years.

It sits as the state’s memorial to the more than 11,000 North Carolinians that died serving in World War II.

And as Wilmington becomes the first in the nation to be named a World War II Heritage City, for former Mayor Harper Peterson, it’s an honor long overdue.

“I know so many people throughout the community that worked for this day,” Peterson says.

But it’s a day that might come as a surprise to many.

Peterson says the city is rich in World War II history. Even those who call Wilmington home might not know about.

“There’s a lot of interesting sites and elements to the story, but we built ships and we built them well,” Peterson points out.

For Peterson, the USS North Carolina is a symbol of unity.

“The country put down everything, put things aside, and really focused on the mission. And that was really a wonderful memory,” he adds.

The World War II history extends from Wilmington all across the east.

Particularly in Jacksonville, where Camp Lejeune was built in response to war efforts.

“At the same time the government was looking to put an amphibious base along our coast here,” says SGM Joe Houle with the Carolina Museum of the Marine.

The two cities ultimately came to work hand-in-hand.

“That is very historical. Being right there in Wilmington where they made the ships, and then actually training the soldiers and marines to actually make the amphibious operations,” explains Houle.

The USS North Carolina was the first ship to enter into Pearl Harbor after the attack in December of 1941.

Houle says that the country is what it is today because of the efforts of eastern North Carolinians during the war.

Adding he hopes that Jacksonville will some day receive the same honor.

