Vice President Mike Pence visiting Raleigh for anti-abortion rally

Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in the presidential battleground state of North Carolina to promote an anti-abortion agenda and candidates.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in the presidential battleground state of North Carolina to promote an anti-abortion agenda and candidates.

Pence is scheduled Thursday to participate in a discussion at a women’s health center in Raleigh before speaking at a rally put on by the anti-abortion political group Susan B. Anthony List. Pence was also expected to receive the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association while in Raleigh.

The vice president’s visit comes one day after President Donald Trump visited Wilmington to declared it a World War II ``Heritage City.’' Trump is also expected to be in Winston-Salem next week. 

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

