UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC-Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.

The latest moves come after cutting sport budgets by 10 percent for 2020-21, implementing a spending freeze, and halting non-essential travel.

Effective October 1, UNC will implement a salary reduction or furlough to each full-time member of the staff, as follows:

Coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more will have their salaries reduced by 20 percent,

Coaches and staff members making $100,000 to $200,000 will have their salaries reduced by 10 percent, and

Coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 15 days.

These reductions will be in effect until June 30, 2021.

Bubba Cunningham, Director of Athletics says, “Unfortunately, these reductions will not cover our projected losses in revenue in 2020-21. As we move forward, I will continue to work with Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Rams Club Executive Director John Montgomery and others to find additional ways to address our financial challenges and prepare for the future.”

