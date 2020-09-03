Teachers and educators rally in front of NC General Assembly to demand more funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers and educators rallied in front of the NC General Assembly Wednesday to demand more funding, especially as they deal with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

The teachers demanded change and then drove around the building honking their car horns to be loud and clear.

Teachers and educators also donned umbrellas and spoke out about the need for more public school funding, around $44 million from the CARES Act. They’re asking for that money saying the General Assembly saving the money for a rainy day is useless if it’s already been raining for months.

They also say the pandemic has made their jobs even harder, and more dangerous, and it’s time to take care of their kids by funding housing, food and PPE products for their places of work.

One teacher said she didn’t want to have to choose between getting food or hand sanitizer for her students.

The rally took place from around 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.