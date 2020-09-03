Advertisement

State virus relief aid heads to Gov. Cooper as General Assembly ends

The Senate gave unanimous approval Tuesday to the ``Second Chance Act,'' which had the backing of groups across the political spectrum.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina legislature has finalized a plan to spend $1.1 billion of the state’s remaining COVID-19 relief funds from Washington.

The House voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for the package, which includes direct cash payments of $335 to families with school-age children.

The Senate already approved on Wednesday the measure, which now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The package also provides a $50 uptick in weekly unemployment benefits and more funds for testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.

The bill was finalized as lawmakers wrapped up two days of work and likely ended their two-year session.

