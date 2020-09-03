Advertisement

Seafood processor from Oriental pleads guilty to selling foreign crabmeat falsely labeled as blue crab from USA

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina says a man plead guilty Thursday on charges that his company, Garland F. Fulcher Seafood Company Inc. in Oriental, at his direction, falsely labeled hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of foreign crabmeat as “Product of USA.”

Prosecutors say Jeffrey A. Styron was the treasurer of the corporate board of officers for Garland Fulcher.

As treasurer, Styron was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the company’s crab-related business, which involved managing and directing employees of the company with respect to the processing, packaging, and labeling of crab meat.

Styron pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging him with substituting foreign crabmeat for domestic blue crab and, as part of the plea, Styron admitted to falsely labeling crabmeat with a retail market value of at least $250,000 dollars, which was sold primarily to small seafood retailers and restaurants.

As part of his guilty plea, Styron admitted that he and his company could not and did not process sufficient quantities of domestic blue crab to meet customer demands. To make up the shortfall, Styron and his company used foreign crabmeat to fulfill customer orders. During the periods when the company did not have a sufficient supply of domestic crab, Styron and Garland Fulcher purchased crabmeat, not live crabs, from South America and Asia.

Prosecutors also say Styron further admitted that beginning at least as early as Jan. 1, 2014, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2017, he directed company employees to repack foreign crabmeat into containers labeled “Product of USA,” which Garland Fulcher then sold to customers as “backfin,” “claw,” “lump,” “jumbo lump,” or “special,” domestically-harvested blue crab meat.

Styron is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Onslow Community Outreach Center expands

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Workers at the Onslow Community Outreach Center are expanding their services and their emergency homeless shelter.

News

UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.

News

Jacksonville adds E-sports to parks and recreation department

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Gaming and E-sports is not just for home or private businesses, local government recreation departments are adding the games to what they offer residents

News

Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

National

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

Latest News

News

North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016. North Carolina is the first state in the nation this cycle to mail out absentee ballots. Election officials warn against voting twice.

News

Local Museums busy working to reopen under Phase 2.5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Governor Roy Cooper announced this week that the state would be moving into Safer at Home Phase 2.5 starting Friday at 5pm. The new phase of reopening means a number of businesses and organizations will be able to welcome back the community after nearly six months of closures, this includes museums and aquariums.

News

First ECU game will be closed to the public

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

New River Air Station helicopter makes emergency landing in Sneads Ferry

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crews are at the scene of a Marine helicopter that officials say made an emergency landing.

News

NC election officials say it's illegal to vote twice

Updated: 2 hours ago
NC election officials say it's illegal to vote twice