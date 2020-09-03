SBI: Former Wrightsville Officer charged with bribery after asking for nude photos & sex

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Wrightsville Beach police officer has been arrested by the SBI and charged with bribery after reportedly asking for nude photos and sex.

Shaun Patrick Appler, 48, of Wrightsville Beach, was indicted on bribery charges by a New Hanover County grand jury on August 31 and has been charged with two felony counts of bribery by a public official.

The SBI says the investigation revealed that Appler, while a sergeant with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, allegedly asked for nude photos and sex in exchange for what he called “free passes,” staying out of trouble when it comes to any possible law enforcement encounters on the beach.

The SBI investigation began last November at the request of District Attorney Ben David.

The investigation is ongoing.

Appler’s bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.

