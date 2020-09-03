Advertisement

Pitt County health officials address phase 2.5 reopening

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County officials say they’re not worried about the state’s move to reopening phase 2.5 on Friday, mainly because so many people have already been violating restrictions on gatherings.

County Health Director John Silvernail held a briefing Wednesday morning on the state of the coronavirus in our area.

He says Pitt County has unofficially been in phase 2.5 for some time based on violations like college parties and other gatherings.

Silvernail says he’s not concerned that the state is making it official, and reopening more businesses. “I think this will have little effect on our numbers. The concern with playgrounds early on was contact spread. We know now that the virus does not persist very long in the sunshine, there is still some concerns about crowding at playgrounds.”

Silvernail says his team is closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases within Pitt County Schools.

Officials are considering setting aside one day a week for district-wide remote learning.

