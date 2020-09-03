Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Heat Advisories for Thursday

Heat index will exceed 105 Thursday and Friday afternoons
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Thursday & Friday

Heat advisories are in effect Thursday and are expected again Friday. High pressure will build over the southeastern U.S. through the end of the week with highs in the mid 90s. The increasing pressure will keep skies mostly sunny both days. Rain chances will be under 20% through the Friday with a few sea breeze showers possible.

Saturday & Sunday & Labor Day

A cold front will move through the area Saturday morning with little rainfall, but temps will come down a bit behind the front. Rain chances Saturday will likely be under 30% with high coming down to the mid 80s. Humidity levels will be falling Saturday afternoon helping the air to cool to the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday. Sunday is trending partly cloudy with comfortable highs in the mid 80s, however if the front stalls, we may have introduce rain chances. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day with some clouds and rain chances around 20%.

Latest News

Hurricane

Hurricane Nana nearing Belize. Omar fizzling.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Neither Omar nor Nana pose a threat to Eastern NC.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, August 30

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 29 at 6PM

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Hurricane

Laura will pass well north of North Carolina Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is weakening and moving into Arkansas.

Latest News

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

Weather

Updated tracks show landfall in Louisiana for both Laura and Marco

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 22

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast - 8-19-2020

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT