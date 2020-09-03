Onslow Community Outreach Center expands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Workers at the Onslow Community Outreach Center are expanding their services and their emergency homeless shelter. The organization is moving into the old Piggly Wiggly supermarket on Hargett Street in Jacksonville.

It’s a move that’s essential for the centers’ directors after seeing more demand for assistance within the community. The pandemic has had a big impact on the shelter, due to restrictions on how many people can be in the facility.

The new 27,000 square foot shelter will be able to house 50 people after pandemic restrictions end.

