Officials: NC man bought more than 560 sneakers with fake cards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a North Carolina man who purchased more than 560 pairs of high-end sneakers using a counterfeit credit card has been sentenced to prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Charles Vincent Brown was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Authorities say Brown, Robert Nathaniel III and others used a stolen credit card number to create the counterfeit cards in 2018.

Prosecutors says those cards were used to purchase more than $250,000 in merchandise from different stores.

Investigators seized the sneakers and other items when they searched Brown’s apartment. Johnson has been convicted on fraud charges.

