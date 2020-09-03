New River Air Station helicopter makes emergency landing in Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are at the scene of a Marine helicopter that officials say made an emergency landing.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says that the helicopter landed in the area of Pilchers Branch Road in Sneads Ferry after encountering some sort of issue.

The Marine Corps says that the craft is believed to be a CH-53 out of New River Air Station in Jacksonville.

Nat Fahy with Marine Corps communications says that there were four people onboard and that they were able to land and exit safely.

We’re told that damage to the aircraft is being assessed.

