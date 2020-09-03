NCEL 09-02-20

News
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Latest News
Weather
Phillip’s Forecast: Heat Advisories for Thursday
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Phillip Williams
Another heat advisory is in effect for Thursday afternoon.
Coronavirus
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.
News
City of Wilson debuts new transit system
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Wilson’s new transit system debuted this week. It’s called RIDE and city leaders say it brings new options for Wilson’s public transit needs.
Sports
ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Tyler Feldman
ECU football’s season-opening game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to continued COVID-19 concerns.
News
SBI: Former Wrightsville Officer charged with bribery after asking for nude photos & sex
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
A former Wrightsville Beach police officer has been arrested by the SBI and charged with bribery after reportedly asking for nude photos.
News
Teachers and educators rally in front of NC General Assembly to demand more funding
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
and
Nikki Hauser
Teachers and educators rallied in front of the NC General Assembly Wednesday to demand more funding, especially as they deal with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.
News
World War II history extends from Wilmington across eastern North Carolina
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Matthew Herchik
But perhaps no symbol more clearly recognized the region’s impact on World War II more than the Battleship North Carolina.
News
ECU students, faculty react to pass/fail announcement
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Thomas Weybrecht
Many professors have worked tirelessly to make online classes as enriching as possible, and feel this decision simply wastes that effort.
News
Pitt County health officials address phase 2.5 reopening
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Pitt County officials say they’re not worried about the state’s move to reopening phase 2.5 on Friday, mainly because so many people have already been violating restrictions on gatherings.
News
Officials: NC man bought more than 560 sneakers with fake cards
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Authorities say a North Carolina man who purchased more than 560 pairs of high-end sneakers using a counterfeit credit card has been sentenced to prison.