NCEL 09-02-20

NCEL 09-02-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Phillip’s Forecast: Heat Advisories for Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Phillip Williams
Another heat advisory is in effect for Thursday afternoon.

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

City of Wilson debuts new transit system

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Wilson’s new transit system debuted this week. It’s called RIDE and city leaders say it brings new options for Wilson’s public transit needs.

ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Tyler Feldman
ECU football’s season-opening game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

SBI: Former Wrightsville Officer charged with bribery after asking for nude photos & sex

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
A former Wrightsville Beach police officer has been arrested by the SBI and charged with bribery after reportedly asking for nude photos.

Teachers and educators rally in front of NC General Assembly to demand more funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
Teachers and educators rallied in front of the NC General Assembly Wednesday to demand more funding, especially as they deal with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

World War II history extends from Wilmington across eastern North Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Matthew Herchik
But perhaps no symbol more clearly recognized the region’s impact on World War II more than the Battleship North Carolina.

ECU students, faculty react to pass/fail announcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Thomas Weybrecht
Many professors have worked tirelessly to make online classes as enriching as possible, and feel this decision simply wastes that effort.

Pitt County health officials address phase 2.5 reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Pitt County officials say they’re not worried about the state’s move to reopening phase 2.5 on Friday, mainly because so many people have already been violating restrictions on gatherings.

Officials: NC man bought more than 560 sneakers with fake cards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Authorities say a North Carolina man who purchased more than 560 pairs of high-end sneakers using a counterfeit credit card has been sentenced to prison.