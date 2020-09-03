Nash County man arrested for various child pornography charges

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a Spring Hope man has been arrested and charged him with various child pornography offenses.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation received a cyber tip regarding obscene child material in reference to Kenneth Phelps.

A joint investigation was conducted, including a search warrant and authorities say several files related to obscene material were located on his computers, along with a chat conversation involving the solicitation of a minor.

Phelps is charged with twelve counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of a minor by computer.

Phelps’ posted $30,000 bond and been released.

