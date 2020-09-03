Advertisement

Nash County man arrested for various child pornography charges

Kenneth Phelps
Kenneth Phelps(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a Spring Hope man has been arrested and charged him with various child pornography offenses.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation received a cyber tip regarding obscene child material in reference to Kenneth Phelps.

A joint investigation was conducted, including a search warrant and authorities say several files related to obscene material were located on his computers, along with a chat conversation involving the solicitation of a minor.

Phelps is charged with twelve counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of a minor by computer.

Phelps’ posted $30,000 bond and been released.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny & hot Friday then cooler weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunny and hot Friday before a cold front brings in a nice weekend.

Breaking

New River Air Station helicopter makes emergency landing in Sneads Ferry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Crews are at the scene of a Marine helicopter that officials say made an emergency landing.

News

State virus relief aid heads to Gov. Cooper as General Assembly ends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The North Carolina legislature has finalized a plan to spend $1.1 billion of the state’s remaining COVID-19 relief funds from Washington.

News

COVID-19: Pitt County adds another +100 virus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
There are 10 more COVID-19 related deaths reported across Eastern Carolina Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Bodies of 2 children found after floodwaters recede

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Authorities have recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy who had been swept away in floodwaters in North Carolina.

Politics

State elections director issues statement about attempting to vote twice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The State Board of Elections' executive director has released a statement following a suggestion on Wednesday by President Donald Trump that voters in North Carolina should vote twice to test the election system.

State

President Trump declares Wilmington WWII Heritage City, touches on U.S. turmoil in speech

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
President Donald Trump has declared Wilmington a World War II Heritage City.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 7 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Local

UPDATE: Crews still working to repair Greenville water main break

Updated: 7 hours ago
The water main break happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 14th and Charles Blvd.

Local

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Raleigh for anti-abortion rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in the presidential battleground state of North Carolina to promote an anti-abortion agenda and candidates.