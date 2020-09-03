Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some lawmakers and other community groups are weighing in on President Trump’s comment for supporters to vote twice.

While speaking in Wilmington on Wednesday, the president urged supporters to vote by mail, and if they questioned if the vote was successful, to also vote in person. Elections officials say voting twice is illegal, and they warn against trying it.

The local NAACP, led by Calvin Henderson, issued the following statement condemning the president’s comment to vote twice:

“Voting is a basic right and part of the foundation of our democracy. To use voting to push one’s political agenda, as President Trump did this week, is both unethical and potentially illegal. We at the Pitt County NAACP believe that it undermines our democracy to incite uncertainty and fear in our voting process. We hope that our fellow North Carolinians of all political persuasions will stand against this strike against our democracy, and instead join us in doing all we can to protect the right of every person in our state and our country to vote in an election system that can be trusted.”

