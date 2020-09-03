Advertisement

Local Museums busy working to reopen under Phase 2.5

By Stacia Strong
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced this week that the state would be moving into Safer at Home Phase 2.5 starting Friday at 5pm. The new phase of reopening means a number of businesses and organizations will be able to welcome back the community after nearly six months of closures, this includes museums and aquariums.

The Aurora Fossil Museum is one of those organizations now working overtime to get their spaces ready for visitors after the unexpected announcement on Tuesday by the Governor.

Museum Director Cynthia Crane says this is several weeks sooner than they thought they would be able to reopen.

“Well we were pleasantly surprised, we were thinking maybe around the 11 of September he was going to announce Phase 3 which is what we fall under. So this was a surprise, some museums can open and some can’t right now, 3 days is a little bit short for us to be able to get staffing and get everything ready,” said Crane.

The fossil museum is now working to get signs and COVID-19 safety measures in place before they welcome the public back in.

“We have multiple buildings and a park and two fossil pits and a lot it comes down to figuring out how to manage those and manage those effectively,” said Crane.

Crane says she expects that they will start with just opening the main museum building and the gift shop. The shop will include take home fossil kits so that visitors can still enjoy one of the most well know exhibits at the museum.

“We’ll offer fossil kits to go, that way we can offer a fossil dig that people can take home and enjoy in their own backyard,” said Crane.

You can find out more about hours of operation and when the Aurora Fossil Museum expects to open on their website, http://aurorafossilmuseum.org/.

