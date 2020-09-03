Advertisement

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

It’s the Wrangler 4xe
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.(Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is going electric.

The company on Thursday unveiled the first of what it says will be many Jeeps powered by batteries.

The main reason driving the new offerings likely is FCA’s obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

The gas-electric hybrid SUV can go 25 miles on battery power before a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine takes over.

Fiat Chrysler says in a few years all Jeep models will have battery-power options.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

State elections director issues statement about attempting to vote twice

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The State Board of Elections' executive director has released a statement following a suggestion on Wednesday by President Donald Trump that voters in North Carolina should vote twice to test the election system.

State

President Trump declares Wilmington WWII Heritage City, touches on U.S. turmoil in speech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
President Donald Trump has declared Wilmington a World War II Heritage City.

News

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 1 hour ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

National

Russia: Germany has provided no proof of Navalny poisoning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
German authorities said Wednesday that tests showed “proof without doubt” that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

Latest News

National

Parties battle for voters in 'must-win' Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

UPDATE: Crews still working to repair Greenville water main break

Updated: 1 hours ago
The water main break happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 14th and Charles Blvd.

National

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.

National

Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for leaks that can cause fires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kia’s recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai’s will start Oct. 23.

National

Trump interview with WECT

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke with Gray TV station WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.