Jacksonville adds E-sports to parks and recreation department

Jacksonville E-sports underway
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gaming and E-sports is not just for home or private businesses, local government recreation departments are adding the games to what they offer residents. The city of Jacksonville is one of the first in the East to expand the normal parks and rec department services with the new kind of sports competition.

The city is setting up an E-sports division to their parks and rec to provide an organized setting for gamers to compete and spend time with each other.

Organizers say they’re inspired by the growth in electronic gaming as many colleges are now setting up teams with scholarships.

This kind of program is also useful during the COVID-19 pandemic which limits many traditional athletics and sporting events.

Jacksonville Assistant Athletic Supervisor Herschel Pylant said it an interesting part of recreation that more cities may add.

“This was a huge step, I feel. We’re bringing something new to the community offering something young men and women will like,” said

City leaders are setting up gaming competitions. They’re offering an eight-week league season of “Fortnite” for school-age gamers on Wednesdays from two to six p.m.

More information is available on the city of Jacksonville’s website.

(https://www.jacksonvillenc.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1086)

