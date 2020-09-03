House Speaker Moore suggests “48-hour hold” for Looters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As the General Assembly went back into session Wednesday, one of the issues discussed was a 48-hour hold introduced by House Speaker Tim Moore to crackdown on looting during protests.

Moore has complained about the way the city and Governor Roy Cooper’s administration handled protests that turned destructive at times over the last few months in downtown Raleigh.

According to WRAL, Moore told reporters Wednesday that lawmakers are talking now about “some of the lawlessness that has gotten out of hand.” He said lawmakers may consider legislation allowing a 48-hour hold for anyone who commits a felony during a riot.

Moore said, “We’re trying to see if we can get there” on anti-looting measures, but “it may be a pure time issue.”

The hold would be similar to something in place already for domestic violence cases. The speaker called it “a cooling-off period.” Moore also suggested tripling civil litigation damages in looting cases to strengthen the potential penalties against rioters.

Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue called Moore’s idea “backwards.” Blue said, “If you commit a felony, you should be charged with a felony. We want to encourage people to exercise their First Amendment right to protest peacefully. When they fail to be peaceful and people begin committing crimes, they should be prosecuted accordingly.”

The new House Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement and Justice, which House Speaker Tim Moore appointed, met for the first time Wednesday. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance is a member of that committee.

