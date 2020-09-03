Advertisement

House Speaker Moore suggests “48-hour hold” for Looters

The hold would be similar to something in place already for domestic violence cases.
House Speaker Moore "48-hour" hold
House Speaker Moore "48-hour" hold(WITN-TV)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As the General Assembly went back into session Wednesday, one of the issues discussed was a 48-hour hold introduced by House Speaker Tim Moore to crackdown on looting during protests.

Moore has complained about the way the city and Governor Roy Cooper’s administration handled protests that turned destructive at times over the last few months in downtown Raleigh.

According to WRAL, Moore told reporters Wednesday that lawmakers are talking now about “some of the lawlessness that has gotten out of hand.” He said lawmakers may consider legislation allowing a 48-hour hold for anyone who commits a felony during a riot.

Moore said, “We’re trying to see if we can get there” on anti-looting measures, but “it may be a pure time issue.”

The hold would be similar to something in place already for domestic violence cases. The speaker called it “a cooling-off period.”  Moore also suggested tripling civil litigation damages in looting cases to strengthen the potential penalties against rioters.

Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue called Moore’s idea “backwards.” Blue said, “If you commit a felony, you should be charged with a felony. We want to encourage people to exercise their First Amendment right to protest peacefully. When they fail to be peaceful and people begin committing crimes, they should be prosecuted accordingly.”

The new House Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement and Justice, which House Speaker Tim Moore appointed, met for the first time Wednesday.  Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance is a member of that committee.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCEL 09-02-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Heat Advisories for Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Another heat advisory is in effect for Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

News

City of Wilson debuts new transit system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wilson’s new transit system debuted this week. It’s called RIDE and city leaders say it brings new options for Wilson’s public transit needs.

Latest News

Sports

ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU football’s season-opening game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

News

SBI: Former Wrightsville Officer charged with bribery after asking for nude photos & sex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A former Wrightsville Beach police officer has been arrested by the SBI and charged with bribery after reportedly asking for nude photos.

News

Teachers and educators rally in front of NC General Assembly to demand more funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
Teachers and educators rallied in front of the NC General Assembly Wednesday to demand more funding, especially as they deal with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

News

World War II history extends from Wilmington across eastern North Carolina

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
But perhaps no symbol more clearly recognized the region’s impact on World War II more than the Battleship North Carolina.

News

ECU students, faculty react to pass/fail announcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Many professors have worked tirelessly to make online classes as enriching as possible, and feel this decision simply wastes that effort.

News

Pitt County health officials address phase 2.5 reopening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt County officials say they’re not worried about the state’s move to reopening phase 2.5 on Friday, mainly because so many people have already been violating restrictions on gatherings.