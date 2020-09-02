News
WATCH: World War II Commemoration Ceremonies
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivors salute during the National Anthem at a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii marking the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack. Survivors and members of the public are expected to gather in Pearl Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to remember those killed when Japanese planes bombed the Hawaii naval base 78 years ago and launched the U.S. into World War II. Organizers plan for about a dozen survivors of the attack to attend the annual ceremony, the youngest of whom are now in their late 90s. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)
(KY3)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Watch President Trump deliver his commemoration speech in Wilmington here
You can watch his arrival aboard Air Force One here
You can also watch the events taking place at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii here
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
