Volleyball team recognized nationally for academics

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This year has been challenging for students at every grade level, and for student-athletes, COVID-19 has forced many of their sports to change drastically or be cancelled all together. But one volleyball team is now celebrating their triumphs in the classroom after they won a national award for their team grade point average.

The West Craven High School Volleyball team was able to keep a 3.3 GPA, which was high enough to earn an award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. This is the second year the lady eagles have earned the recognition.

Coach William Dudding says he is incredibly proud of his team’s effort both in and out of the classroom and their ability to succeed in the classroom while learning remotely.

“I am just passionate about their success and I really hope that we get the opportunity to step back out on the court because they deserve it,” said Dudding.

The Volleyball team has been able to practice in a very limited capacity, and they are hopeful that their season will start on November 4th.

