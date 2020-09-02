Troopers: Ambulance drivers crashes trying to avoid deer

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators say an ambulance crash near Pactolus in Pitt County Tuesday morning happened when the driver tried to avoid hitting a deer.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sheppard Mill Road near Wards Bridge Road.

State Highway Patrol troopers say the ambulance driver spotted a deer in the road, overcorrected, hit a ditch, and the vehicle overturned.

Trooper Joshua Proctor, NC Highway Patrol says, “It’s important if a deer runs out into the roadway, strike the deer instead of trying to avoid it. At the end of the day, the ditch isn’t going to give like the deer is.”

No one was injured in the crash. There’s no estimate yet on the damage to the ambulance.

