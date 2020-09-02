Red Cross volunteers from the East assisting in U.S. disaster relief in LA and CA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People from the East are headed to the Gulf Coast and also to California to assist in American Red Cross Disaster relief efforts.

29 volunteers from our area are going to work in recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura and western wildfires.

Those responders will assist in jobs ranging from providing meals and prescription medicine, to assisting victims in finding temporary housing.

Employees say this is what the American Red Cross is all about.

“You know with the wildfires in California, with the flooding and the hurricane damage down in Louisiana and Texas, it’s just a testament to what we can do, how large we can grow, and how quickly we can get on the ground to support people,” said Greenville American Red Cross Executive Director Mace Robinson.

The Red Cross is also looking for people to donate blood and to become volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.