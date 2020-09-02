Playgrounds to reopen Friday after Executive Order shutdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For months now, North Carolina Playgrounds have been ghost towns, but Governor Roy Cooper said just in time for Labor Day, the gates can reopen.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said playgrounds were originally closed because of the unknowns of COVID-19.

Experts were concerned about kids getting too close to each other, and they didn’t know how long the virus could live on the equipment.

“We know now that the virus doesn’t persist very long in the sunshine minutes, if at most probably in these settings,” said Silvernail.

In the days leading up to the re-opening, Greenville Recreation and Parks Official, Don Octigan said staff will be busy putting some playgrounds back together.

“The next three days our park staff will be working very diligently to re-install the swings and also perform safety inspections,” he said.

The city has over 17 playgrounds and while they can’t clean each one every day, Octigan said each playground will go through a sanitation process once a week.

Park staff will put up signs to remind kids and parents to keep their distance from others. Signs will also remind people to wear their masks.

Silvernail said it’s going to be up to the parents to keep kids apart. “Parents are going to have to monitor, that in terms of trying to keep their child away from other children that aren’t in the same family group,” Silvernail said.

