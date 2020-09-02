Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Max

Max is an 11-year-old shepherd mix.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Max.

He’s an 11-year-old shepherd mix. Max was with the humane society a few years ago and sadly made his way back to the shelter. He is now searching for a forever home to live out his golden years!

Volunteers say he is calm with a gentle demeanor. He likes naps, walks, the occasional playtime and people.

The humane society says Max doesn’t require much, just someone to be with. Volunteers think he would be a great dog for someone looking for an easy going companion.

There are also a few fundraisers currently going on at the humane society. You can head to their Facebook page for more information.

For more information on adoption, visit the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Astro

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.

Pets

Pet of the Week: The Games Litter

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Game litter.

Pets

Saving Graces: Cupcake and Sailor

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Cupcake and Sailor.

Pets

Saving Graces: Tigger

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Tigger.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Feta

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Juliet

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Juliet!

Pets

Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Tinley

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Tinley.

Pets

Saving Graces: Mimi

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Mimi.

Pets

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.