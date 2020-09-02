Pet of the Week: Max

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Max.

He’s an 11-year-old shepherd mix. Max was with the humane society a few years ago and sadly made his way back to the shelter. He is now searching for a forever home to live out his golden years!

Volunteers say he is calm with a gentle demeanor. He likes naps, walks, the occasional playtime and people.

The humane society says Max doesn’t require much, just someone to be with. Volunteers think he would be a great dog for someone looking for an easy going companion.

There are also a few fundraisers currently going on at the humane society. You can head to their Facebook page for more information.

For more information on adoption, visit the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.