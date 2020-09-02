Advertisement

Pamlico County educators host motivational speaker during challenging school year

Pamlico County Schools hosts motivational speaker
Pamlico County Schools hosts motivational speaker(Pamlico County Schools)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County Schools faculty and staff are getting some motivation to “think outside the box” this week as they welcome an international motivational speaker to the school district.

The event takes place as communities deal with not only COVID-19 cases and deaths, but also social and racial unrest across the country and here in Eastern, NC.

King said he was invited by Superintendent Lisa Jackson to share what’s been called “his dynamic inspiration” with her principals, teachers, and staff on Wednesday, September 2nd at 9 a.m.

The event is advertised as socially distanced, but life changing.

According to King, he experienced abuse, neglect, and homelessness as a child, but he said instead of making excuses, he was determined to use his past as motivation to change the world.

C. L. King distinguishes himself as one of North America’s most life-changing speakers. He said, “The one thing that every audience leaves with is...no matter the obstacle, you can do anything.”

