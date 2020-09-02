Omar staying weak and out to sea; Nana nearing Belize

Tropical Storm Omar

Tropical Storm Omar becomes our 15th named storm of the 2020 season. The storm is a few hundred miles off our coast and is continuing to pull away from the area. The storm poses no threat to any land masses.

Omar latest data and track 7a.m. (Jim Howard) (WITN)

Tropical Storm Nana

Tropical Storm Nana will likely strengthen to near hurricane strength late Wednesday into early Thursday about the time in makes landfall in Belize. No U.S. interests are in the path of Nana.

Tropical Storm Nana's latest track (Jim Howard) (WITN)

