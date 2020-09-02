North Carolina Museum of Art Galleries opening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Museum of Art will welcome visitors back to the Museum galleries starting Wednesday, September 9.

There will be updated hours, required free timed tickets to encourage social distancing, and increased health and safety procedures, including required cloth masks.

New Museum gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm.

The Museum Park remains open dawn to dusk, with reopened Park restrooms.

Visitors must reserve a free timed ticket to access the Museum collection.

Visitors can reserve free timed tickets at visit.ncartmuseum.org for a no-touch entry experience. Tickets will also be available in both buildings; cash transactions will not be accepted.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.