NC Sheriff: Body of 1 child swept away found; boy still missing

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say crews have found the body of one child swept away by floodwaters earlier this week in North Carolina but a search is still underway for a second missing child.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told TV station WRAL Alexa Castro’s body was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a creek near the Neuse River.

Crews were still searching by water, land and air for a 4-year-old boy who went missing at the same time in Smithfield.

The children’s mother called 911 late Monday to report that her car had been swept into a creek. Rescuers were able to get her to safety.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.