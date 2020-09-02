NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

RALEIGH N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly has advanced quickly a Republican proposal to spend another $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The Senate voted on Wednesday for the package, which includes giving direct payments of $335 for parents.

The GOP package also includes money for coronavirus testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.

Funds would raise weekly unemployment benefits by $50 and give Election Day poll workers another $100.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the measure and send it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who didn’t seek the direct payments in his COVID-19 spending proposal last week.

