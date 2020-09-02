NC graduation rate continues to climb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Public Schools says the graduation rate for students continues to climb.

North Carolina’s four-year high school graduation rate increased to 87.6 percent with the class of 2020, up from 86.5 percent for the 2019 graduating class.

When NC first reported the graduation rate in 2006 it was at 68.3 percent.

State officials say gains among several student groups outpaced the state’s overall increase last year, continuing a trend in the state that has seen gaps closing for minority and economically disadvantaged students against the rate for white students and the state’s total overall. Except for students with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency, the four-year graduation rate for all subgroups exceeded 80 percent.

