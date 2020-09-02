Advertisement

NC Board of Elections Launches absentee ballot request portal

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - As of September 1st, North Carolina voters may request an absentee ballot completely online.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections says, “The Absentee Ballot Request Portal will streamline voting by mail for voters who choose this voting option.”

The State Board website, NCSBE.gov, includes a link to the portal. The portal also allows military and overseas voters to request and return their absentee ballot online.

The request may be made by the voter or their near relative or legal guardian. The voter’s county board of elections will mail the ballot to the voter.

To request a ballot through the portal, voters must verify their identity by providing their first and last names, date of birth, county of registration and additional personally identifying information for verification purposes. Voters will sign and submit the form online. If a voter provides their email address, they will receive a confirmation email after the request is submitted through the portal.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 27, 2020. However, elections officials strongly encourage voters to request a ballot before then to ensure absentee ballot return deadlines can be met.

County boards of elections will begin sending absentee ballots to voters who request them on Friday, September 4. If you have already requested a ballot but do not receive it by September 15-20, contact your county board of elections office.

Through August 31, voters had submitted more than 560,000 absentee ballot requests, 16 times more requests than county boards of elections had received by this time in 2016.

