National Weather Service Virtual Hurricane Forums highlight peak of hurricane season

Meteorologists go over why you should never just focus on just the category of the storm.
Hurricane Laura destruction in Louisiana
Hurricane Laura destruction in Louisiana(Haley Kinslow)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EASTERN, N.C. (WITN) - With the peak of hurricane season, the town of Cape Carteret and the National Weather Service hosted a virtual Hurricane Community Forum Tuesday night about risks and preparations.

NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Erik Heden said during these forums people have a chance to hear presentations from their meteorologists on hurricanes and their impacts on Eastern North Carolina. The virtual forum also allows folks to hear and ask questions directly from their homes.

If you missed Tuesday night’s forum hosted by Cape Carteret, you’ll have a few other opportunities to join the webinars. The next one is in Beaufort, a small town familiar with hurricanes, who’s residents prepare yearly for the hurricane season.

Beaufort leaders and the National Weather Service are hosting its virtual Hurricane Community Forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. There is a presentation by the NWS-MHC office and a question and answer session.

Hurricane Community Forums

NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologists Erik Heden said meteorologists will go over why you should never just focus on just the category of the storm, what the hurricane path track means and the various impacts tropical cyclones can bring. They’ll also cover the hurricane outlook for the remainder of the hurricane season year and emphasize that it only takes one storm to make an impact on your life.

All hurricane community forums are virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants must have internet access to join. This will allow attendees to view and hear the presentation. You can also ask questions through the webinar itself.

