Music Teacher wins Onslow County Teacher of the Year

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A music teacher has won Onslow County’s Teacher of the Year Award. Dr. Zadda Bazzy is a music teacher at Queens Creek Elementary School. Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins and district leaders surprised Dr. Bazzy with the award at her school today.

Bazzy spent 19 years in education in Flordia before joining Queens Creek in 2017. She uses techniques like studying popular music relevant to her students and self-monitoring assessments, which she said creates an environment for students to grow and think for themselves.

Next, Dr. Bazzy will compete at the regional level. Winners at the regional level will compete for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

