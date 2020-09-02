News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
Back to School
News
Back to School
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Player of the Week
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
Plan Your Vote
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
Megamillions 09-01-20
Megamillions for September, 01 -2020
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
NCEL 09-01-20
Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By
WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20
News
Community group disappointed with Pitt Schools’ vote to continue in-person learning
Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Community group disappointed with Pitt Schools’ vote to continue in-person learning
News
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport breaks ground for aircraft rescue & firefighting facility
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Officials at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern broke ground Tuesday on a new $5.8 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.
News
Pamlico County educators host motivational speaker during challenging school year
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Pamlico County educators host motivational speaker during challenging school year
Latest News
News
Red Cross volunteers from the East assisting in U.S. disaster relief in LA and CA
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Red Cross volunteers from the East assisting in U.S. disaster relief in LA and CA
News
Music Teacher wins Onslow County Teacher of the Year
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Music Teacher wins Onslow County Teacher of the Year
News
Duck Donuts fundraiser to benefit kids at James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
During the month of September, customers who visit Duck Donuts in Greenville and Jacksonville will have the opportunity to roundup their change in support of the 4th annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program Campaign.
News
NC Board of Elections Launches absentee ballot request portal
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
As of September 1st, North Carolina voters may request an absentee ballot completely online.
News
AAA Labor Day travel advice during COVID pandemic
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
If you plan on hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, AAA is offering some advice and tips to get you there safely.
News
Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms