Man and Woman face multiple drug trafficking charges after Onslow County arrests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An undercover operation in Onslow County has lead to the arrests of two people suspected of trafficking heroin and meth.

The sheriff’s office said an undercover officer was sent to an apartment on Beaufort Drive after the department received a tip that two people had moved from New Jersey and were selling heroin and meth. During this investigation, officials identified the duo as Bryanne Jones, 22, and Abdul Sanderlin, 26.

The undercover officer made drug purchases over a two-day period. Then on Aug. 27, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Sheriff’s Crime Reduction Team, FBI Wilmington Field Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Jacksonville Police Department executed a search warrant.

During the search, officials said they seized nearly 3 thousand small packages of heroin, an additional 2.7 grams of unpackaged heroin, 46.7 grams of meth and $17,031.

Both Jones and Sanderlin were arrested and face multiple felony trafficking and possession of heroin and meth charges. They are currently being held in the Onslow County Detention Center, each under a $455,000 secured bond.

