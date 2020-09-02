Late summer tourism surge creates longer need for lifeguards along Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - Late summer tourism is forcing lifeguard changes at beaches along the Outer Banks. To accommodate the increase in later summer tourism, Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) will offer lifeguard services through the end of September at three lifeguard beaches. This year’s lifeguard season was scheduled through Labor Day, but officials say the late surge in tourists travelling to the beaches created a need to extend lifeguard protection through Wednesday, September 30 at Coquina Beach Access (Bodie Island), Frisco Beach Access (Hatteras Island), and Ocracoke Beach Access (Ocracoke Island). “Lifeguard beaches are the safest places to swim along the Seashore,” stated David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We are pleased to provide an extended lifeguard season at three of the Seashore’s most-visited beaches.” Lifeguards are on duty seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach in Buxton will continue life-guarding services through September 7.

