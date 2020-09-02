Jim’s Forecast: Dangerous heat returning

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Heat advisories and heat warnings are likely through Friday. High pressure will build over the southeastern U.S. through the end of the week with climbing temps each day. The increasing pressure will keep skies mostly sunny over the three day stretch, however a few scattered storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will be under 20% through the Friday. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with the continued high humidity making it feel like 104-109 degrees.

Saturday & Sunday & Labor Day

A cold front will move through the area Saturday morning with little rainfall, but temps will come down a bit behind the front. Rain chances Saturday will likely be under 30% with high coming down to the mid 80s. Humidity levels will be falling Saturday afternoon helping the air to cool to the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday. Sunday is trending partly cloudy with comfortable highs in the mid 80s, however if the front stalls, we may have introduce rain chances. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day with some clouds and rain chances around 20%.