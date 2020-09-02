Jacksonville Kiwanis Club motorcycle ride to benefit local organizations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of an Onslow County civic group hope an event planned this weekend will help them give back to their community while having a good time.

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding its inaugural motorcycle ride this Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled for May, but COVID-19 restrictions forced a postponement.

The ride starts at 10:00 a.m. and will begin and end at New River Harley Davidson.

Organizers say it’s $25.00 per rider, with passengers an extra $5.00.

Proceeds go to support local organizations like the Boys and Girls Club.

Organizers hope to see 200 people and their bikes for Saturday’s event, which will also feature a raffle.

