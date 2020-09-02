Advertisement

Jacksonville Kiwanis Club motorcycle ride to benefit local organizations

Jacksonville Kiwanis Club motorcycle ride to benefit local organizations
Jacksonville Kiwanis Club motorcycle ride to benefit local organizations(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of an Onslow County civic group hope an event planned this weekend will help them give back to their community while having a good time.

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding its inaugural motorcycle ride this Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled for May, but COVID-19 restrictions forced a postponement.

The ride starts at 10:00 a.m. and will begin and end at New River Harley Davidson.

Organizers say it’s $25.00 per rider, with passengers an extra $5.00.

Proceeds go to support local organizations like the Boys and Girls Club.

Organizers hope to see 200 people and their bikes for Saturday’s event, which will also feature a raffle.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AAA Labor Day travel advice during COVID pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
If you plan on hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, AAA is offering some advice and tips to get you there safely.

News

Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

News

Troopers: Ambulance drivers crashes trying to avoid deer

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Investigators say an ambulance crash near Pactolus in Pitt County Tuesday morning happened when the driver tried to avoid hitting a deer.

Latest News

News

Bars & restaurants react to continued restrictions

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Some gyms reopen ahead of decision allowing it

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Weather Authority Forecast, September 1st, 2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast, September 1st, 2020

News

ECU nursing students prepare to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Now, in the midst of a pandemic, the demand for nurses hasn’t stopped, even though some students are having to finish programs online.

News

National Weather Service Virtual Hurricane Forums highlight peak of hurricane season

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
During the peak of hurricane season, the town of Cape Carteret and the National Weather Service hosted a virtual Hurricane Community Forum Tuesday night talking about risks and preparations.

News

Congressmen seek support for American Airlines at PGV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Democrat Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) and Republican Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) are seeking support from Congress that would keep American Airlines flying to and from Pitt-Greenville Airport.