Hurricane Nana nearing Belize. Omar fizzling.

Tropical Depression Omar

Tropical Storm Omar weakened to a tropical depression with the 5pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The depression is a few hundred miles off our coast and is continuing to pull away from the area. The 11pm advisory kept the system as a tropical depression, but strong wind shear should weaken the Omar to a remnant low pressure area Thursday. The system poses no threat to any land masses.

Hurricane Nana

Tropical Storm Nana is now Hurricane Nana with the 11pm advisory as its winds increased to 75. It is expected to make landfall in Belize early Thursday. No U.S. interests are in the path of Nana.

