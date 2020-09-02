Gym members able to return to their normal workouts at their gyms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper eased coronavirus restrictions Tuesday to allow people to go back to the gym, take kids to the playground, or visit a museum again.

The new phase, Safer at Home phase 2.5, begins Friday at 5:00 p.m., but there are still limitations that reduce building capacity.

Planet Fitness and Crunch Fitness re-opened Tuesday with a medical exception to allow members who medically need exercise to attend - a loophole in Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order.

But now, the governor is easing restrictions that allow re-opening gyms and other places to exercise, like yoga studios, and martial arts.

Capacity on the number of people using the facility is limited to 30%.

The secretary of the state health and human services department said the 30% limit is important to keep state COVID-19 numbers down.

Some gym members say the closings were confusing.

Zena Galloway, a Planet Fitness member, said “To not have a place to go to continue to be healthy, is unhealthy.”

State health leaders said cases have stabilized in the last 14 days and allowed for the restrictions to be eased but with limited capacity.

“Gyms are places where folks are breathing heavier, and then are thus expelling more viral respiratory droplets and it’s just a higher likelihood that virus could spread,” said NC Health and Human Services Department Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Gym members say the gyms have also worked to prevent spread.

Planet Fitness gym member Hanna Horne said, “Every other treadmill and stuff like that. Everyone had to wear a mask once they’re up and going, but during the workout you didn’t have to.”

Bars, nightclubs, and movie theatres were not included in the new phase and will have to stay closed.

