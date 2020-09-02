Advertisement

FEMA giving $1 million to CarolinaEast Medical Center for COVID related expenses

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - FEMA announced Tuesday that North Carolina will receive more than $1 million in funding for a hospital here in the East.

CarolinaEast Health System in New Bern is getting $1,118,00 . The funds will be used for continuing emergency protective measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant will be used to reimburse the hospital for converting patient rooms to isolate COVID patients, setting up triage tents outside the hospital for screening, implementing an employee screening process, and several other expenses.

